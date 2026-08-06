Dash cam video captures THP trooper crash; 3 law enforcement crashes in 2 days on Middle Tennessee highways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stunning dash cam video captures the moment of impact in a crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper — one of 3 crashes involving law enforcement officers in just 2 days on Middle Tennessee highways.

Local law enforcement has a clear message: if you see them on the side of the road, move over. It is the law.

The trooper involved in the August 4 crash had minor injuries and is recovering. He is expected to be back at work soon.

Three crashes in two days

On August 4, a state trooper was involved in a 4-car crash while working on I-65 south near Old Hickory Boulevard after pulling someone over. The impact knocked the body camera from the trooper's uniform. The driver was charged with a fourth DUI.

On August 5, Franklin police officers were investigating a crash on I-65 near CoolSprings Galleria when a driver slammed into one of their marked patrol vehicles. The officer was outside of the vehicle. The driver was charged with DUI.

Then, 19 hours later that evening, a car crashed into a Metro police vehicle on I-24 East. The officer was inside his vehicle, blocking traffic for a separate accident, when he was hit from behind.

Troopers and officers say they are thankful none of the crashes turned deadly.

The Move Over law

Major Travis Plotzer with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crashes are a stark reminder of the dangers officers face every day.

"It really brings reality to the dangers we all face when we're working trying to serve the public," Plotzer said.

In 2005, Plotzer was training to be a trooper when one of his colleagues was killed. Trooper Todd Larkins was working a traffic stop and never went home. His death led to the Move Over law.

"So this is something real that impacts us all — we know it's a danger, but we still choose to be here and serve the public," Plotzer said.

The law requires drivers to move over — and it applies beyond emergency vehicles.

"The law requires people to move over. It doesn't have to be just these emergency vehicles. It could be anyone on the shoulder," Plotzer said.

Plotzer is urging drivers to think about the people behind the badge.

"They're putting their life on the line for their safety. That's what I want them to think about. It could be their brother or sister out here. We're asking you to slow down and move over to give them space to work," Plotzer said.

Whenever there is a stopped car or lights flashing, move over — to help make sure everyone gets home safe.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com