Daughter reminisces about single mother who was found dead near Opryland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A single mother was found dead in the Opryland area.

Police discovered 44-year-old Pamela Paz's body in a small parking lot underneath the Briley Parkway overpass on Pennington Bend Road near Music Valley Drive.

An autopsy revealed Paz died from strangulation. Police say she was also found with bruises on her face.

As detectives continue to search for a suspect, her daughter said her mother didn't deserve to die so violently.

"They said she fought like hell to do what she could because I know whenever it happened, she was probably thinking, 'my kids what am I going to do,'" Paz's daughter Kendall Smith said. "I know she fought as hard as she could to get away."

Smith, who is 18-years-old and a student at Austin Peay State University, said nothing has prepared her for losing a parent, even if she had a feeling something was wrong since Wednesday.

"My brothers were left home alone since Wednesday night and they're like, 'mom isn't home,'" Smith explained. "Because they're 10 and 11 and can't be home alone for days on end."

Smith says Paz was a single mother of four; she had two sons and two daughters. Smith says her 11-year-old and 10-year-old brothers are currently in foster care.

Smith describes Paz as the life of the party and always wanting to make people laugh. Paz was thrilled to become a first-time grandmother this year as well.

Smith is focusing on raising money for her mom's memorial and funeral through a GoFundMe page. If you are able to help, click here to donate.

"Since she wasn't able to leave the earth peacefully I want to lay her down peacefully because I believe it's the least she deserves," said Smith.

Homicide detectives are still looking for who may have done this.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.