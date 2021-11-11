Daughter shares father's Nazi experience in book about his lost journal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly 90 years after an American teenager visited Germany on a Boy Scout trip and documented his travels in a journal, his daughter wrote a historical fiction book based on the haunting scenes he described six years before the start of World War II.

He had been in Europe for the Boy Scouts of America Fourth World Jamboree in Hungary but made stops in other countries including Germany.

"I'd had this this suitcase in the journal in my possession since 1995 when my dad passed away but I never really took time to investigate it and see what was in it," explained Cathy Lewis, the daughter of the U.S. Army Captain veteran who kept a detailed journal of his travels in 1933.

In 2018, Lewis had some downtime from her career and decided to open the suitcase. Inside, she found her father's journal.

"So, I started investigating the contents of the suitcase and the journal and there was one verse in the journal [from his time in Germany] that really struck me," she explained, "My dad wrote about meeting this young [German] man. And then he wrote, ‘I found him to be a fine fellow.’ That really struck me because I thought, Okay, what my dad doesn't know, at 16 and a half is 10 years later, he's gonna meet my mom who was a Jewish immigrant whose extended family was murdered by the Nazis."

Claire Kopsky Cathy Lewis used her father's journal from 1933 to inspire her novel, The Road We Took: 4 Days in Germany 1933.

"No Austrian or German boy could attend the jamboree. And they were, it was compulsory to join Hitler Youth because they were becoming the paramilitary.

"Most Germans had bought into the lies that Hitler propagated about the Jews being you know, the scourge of the world and they were the cause of their defeat in World War One and they had were the reason behind their you know, failure as a nation economically. And so he talked the people into believing that by exterminating them all Germany will have a chance to become the greatest nation in the world."

Claire Kopsky A Nashville chef finds her father's journal from 1933 when he was 16 years old visiting Europe as a boy scout and learns his quick trip to Germany gave him an unique perspective when he chose to enlist in the U.S. Army to fight in WWII years later.

"I never really asked him about his thoughts between 1933 and then to like, 1967 where he started talking to me about the whole trip. But, he said that looking back historically, he saw this start to unfold but didn't realize what it was at the time because he was 16 and he was only there for four days and didn't really understand the how, how serious or how big this was. He couldn't he couldn't really relate to just the the overwhelming transformation that was going on, because he didn't have anything to go on before that previously."

Claire Kopsky A little more than a decade after writing this journal while on a boy scout trip to Europe, Cathy Lewis' father met the Jewish woman who would be Lewis' mother and whose extended family was all killed by the Nazis in Germany.

"One of the reasons I felt so strongly about writing the book was to convey that this kind of brutal hatred rises very easily in the world. And if we don't do something to stamp it out, it can happen again."

