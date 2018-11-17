David's Bridal Plans to Enter Bankruptcy

An alert for any brides-to-be: the wedding dress retailer David's Bridal announced this week it's planning to enter bankruptcy.

So will brides with current orders in the Nashville area be left out in the cold?

The CEO of David's Bridal said in a statement for now the company's 300 stores including two in the Nashville Area will continue to operate and honor all orders and appointments.

Jane Billingsley -- who helps put together weddings at The Chapel in Nashville -- says she can see why the wedding dress retailer may be facing tough financial times, as more people buy wedding dresses online, or buy non-traditional styles.

"This Millenial generation is coming up with things and its like ok, we personalize it," Billingsley said.

Billingsley says of the brides she sees -- 4 out of 5 use Davids Bridal in picking out a dress.