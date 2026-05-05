Election officials in Tennessee confirm "a few" reports of wrong ballots at the polls for primary election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Davidson County Election Commission is confirming a small number of reports of voters receiving the wrong party ballot at the polls — and says the issue is correctable.

Social media posts describing the experience prompted NewsChannel 5 to reach out to the commission, which confirmed it had received a few similar reports.

"We have received a few reports today about voters who have said that they chose the Democratic ballot and that there were not any candidates on their ballot," elections administrator John Richardson said.

Richardson says the Republican ballot was selected in error at the ballot marking device in each case. Voters did not inform a poll official until after they had already scanned their ballot.

The commission wants voters to know that errors can be fixed before a ballot is scanned.

"We encourage the voter to pay attention during all steps in the voting process. If something does not look right, do not hesitate to call a Poll Official for clarification," Richardson said. "Corrections can be made up to the time when the ballot is scanned."

The commission is encouraging voters to pay close attention during all steps of the voting process.

This story has been written by Jason Lamb and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.