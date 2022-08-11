Davidson County/Nashville area monkeypox cases increase by 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Twenty-eight presumptive cases of monkeypox have now been reported in the Nashville/Davidson County area, the Metro Public Health Department has confirmed.

The Health Department said 7 of those cases have recovered and are no longer in isolation.

Cases have increased by 11 in the past seven days.

Monkeypox is a rare disease in the same family of viruses as smallpox. While the symptoms are similar to that of smallpox, they are milder and monkeypox is rarely fatal, according to the CDC.

The CDC states that the monkeypox virus can spread from person to person through:

direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact

touching items like clothing or linens that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

Individuals should be on alert for the appearance of new rashes characterized by sores, bumps or fluid-filled bumps and contact their primary care provider if they have questions.

For more information on monkeypox and how it spreads, click here.