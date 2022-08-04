Monkeypox cases reported in the Nashville, Davidson County area increases to 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A total of 17 presumptive cases of monkeypox have been reported in the Nashville/Davidson County area this year, the Metro Public Health Department has confirmed.

Four of these cases have recovered and are no longer in isolation.

In the past week, the total number of cases has grown by six. Currently there are 39 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Tennessee and eight in Kentucky.

Monkeypox is a rare disease in the same family of viruses as smallpox. While the symptoms are similar to that of smallpox, they are milder and monkeypox is rarely fatal, according to the CDC.

The CDC states that the monkeypox virus can spread from person-to-person through:

direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact

touching items like clothing or linens that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

Individuals should be on alert for the appearance of new rashes characterized by sores, bumps or fluid filled bumps and contact their primary care provider if they have questions.

For more information on monkeypox and how it spreads, click here.