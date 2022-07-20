Davidson County opens all early voting locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All Davidson County early voting locations are open as of Wednesday, July 20. This means voters have less than two weeks to cast their ballot before Election Day, August 4.

Eleven locations around the county will now make it easier for voters to cast their ballot through July 30. Each location opens at 8 a.m.

Officials are urging people to take a look at the ballot ahead of time because it's the longest ballot in Nashville history. Voters will vote in two elections: the primary for state and federal elections, which includes races for candidates running for governor, Congress and the state legislature, and the general election for local races, which includes school board members, mayors and judges.

If you choose to vote absentee and send it through the mail, you'll need extra stamps because of the weight.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS:

Belle Meade City Hall: 4705 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205

Bellevue Library: 720 Baugh Road, Nashville, TN 37221

Bordeaux Library: 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN 37218

Casa Azafrán Community Center: 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Edmondson Pike Library: 5501 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Goodlettsville Delmas Long Community Center: 200 Memorial Drive, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Green Hills Library: 3701 Benham Avenue, Nashville, TN 37215

Hermitage Library: 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, TN 37076

Howard Office Building: 700 Second Avenue S., Nashville, TN 37210

Madison Library: 610 Gallatin Pike South, Madison, TN 37115

Southeast Library: 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy., Antioch, TN 37013

EARLY VOTING HOURS

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Saturday, July 30, 2022

Monday: 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.