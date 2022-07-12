It's a ballot that keeps going, and going, and going.

"History in the length of this ballot — one we haven’t seen before," said Jeff Roberts, the Davidson County Administrator of Elections

That's because it's technically two elections — the primary for state and federal elections and the general election for local races.

State and federal ballots include party races for candidates running for Governor, Congress and the State Legislature. On the local level are mayors, school board members and judges.

Where the Nashville ballot gets especially long-winded is in four Metro Charter amendments. They tackle everything from what type of physical qualifications Metro police officers have to meet, to officially forming the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT).

"If you’d like to read in the comfort of your home, that would be advisable as opposed to trying to read through all of this information while you’re standing in the booth," said Roberts.

The ballot is so long that if you're voting absentee and send it through the mail, you're going to have to buy extra stamps because of the weight. The deadline to request an absentee ballot in Tennessee is July 28.

"You can request that ballot, and we’re sending those out daily," added Roberts.

Whether it's absentee, early or on Election Day, Roberts really just wants to drive this point home.

"The ballot is long, and preparation will make your process a little speedier," he said.

Roberts predicts voter turnout will range between 25-35% of registered voters, which is typical for an August election.

Early voting in Tennessee begins Friday, July 15. In Nashville, between July 15-19, early voting will be held at the Howard Office Building.

From July 20-30, all early voting locations are open. They include the Belle Meade City Hall, Bellevue Library, Bordeaux Library, Casa Azafran Community Center, Edmonson Pike Library, Goodlettsville Delmas Long Community Center, Green Hills Library, Hermitage Library, Howard Office Building, Madison Library and Southeast Library.

Election Day is Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Nashville's full sample ballot is available for viewing now.

You can also look up your voter-specific ballot by downloading the Tennessee Secretary of State's mobile app Go Vote TN.

