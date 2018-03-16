Davidson County Sheriff's Office To Offer Sober Rides For St. Patrick's Day
3:36 PM, Mar 16, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office have been preparing for the 15th annual Sober Ride St. Patrick’s Day.
Reports stated the initiative has taken about 7,700 people home since its inception.
Sheriff Daron Hall said he wants everyone to be safe this holiday.
“Anyone who has had too much to drink in the downtown area should go our pick-up location for a ride. No questions asked,” Hall said. “No matter where you celebrate, make the decision to choose a sober ride. Whether you use our program, call a cab, or have a designated driver, being responsible is much better than ending up in our jail or worse - causing a crash resulting in someone’s death.”
The pick-up location for 2018 has been set at 2nd Avenue and Broadway. Authorities said the program will run from 10 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday in Davidson County.
Volunteers from the sheriff’s office gave up their time to make sure nearly 200 people made it home safely in 2017.