Davidson County to offer vaccines to 55+, phase 2 starting Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments to more residents starting on Monday.

Davidson County will move into phase 2 of the vaccination distribution plan, which includes critical infrastructure industries listed below. Residents who are 55 and older will be eligible to sign up for an appointment as well.

Social Services (DCS) (includes child welfare agency personnel with direct public exposure)

Commercial agriculture

Commercial food production

Corrections staff not included in 1a1 (includes administrative staff, those without regular public/inmate contact)

Public transit

Transportation (including postal and package delivery, freight railroad, maritime cargo, commercial or cargo service airports)

Public infrastructure (includes dams, roads, locks, and bridge maintenance and engineering, solid waste collection, and processing)

Telecommunications (includes those providing direct services)

Utilities/Energy (includes line workers and other maintenance and engineering personnel involved in direct provision of services)

To make an appointment with the Metro Public Health Department, click here or call 615-862-7777.

This week Nashville reached a milestone of 20% of residents that have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Mayor John Cooper said once the city reached this milestone, capacity restrictions on Davidson County businesses will begin to ease. Cooper said this will start the weekend of March 27.