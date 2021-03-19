With 20% of residents now vaccinated, Nashville expected to soon ease COVID restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now that 20% of Davidson County residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Nashville is expected to soon ease COVID restrictions.

Mayor John Cooper announced last week that when we hit 20% and 30% of residents vaccinated, we can expect to see changes by the weekend of March 27 – and as of Friday, 20.5% of residents have received their first dose and nearly 11% are now fully vaccinated.

Germantown Pub has been open for four years but the hardest one was last year. Naima Walker Fierce, majority owner says they’ve been getting by.

"The effects on each has been enormous, when the shutdown first happened we probably loss approximately 80% of our business," Fierce said.

But she says as each day moves on there’s hope for a new normal.

"Reducing the guidelines will be a tremendous help to the industry not just to us but all of our restaurant friends and neighbors."

Metro Health officials report more than 20 percent of Davidson County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"I’m sure they’re struggling with whether the 20% vaccination threshold is a carrot or a stick, I think small restaurants in particular have been very responsible and that’s been determined that’s now where the spread is occurring," said Fierce.

We could see restrictions rolling back as soon as March 27. Which means Germantown Pub and other Restaurants and bars could stay open until 2 A-M, and allow 175-guests per floor, Socially distanced of course.

"It feels like there’s an ending in sight and it’s fabulous that it’s coinciding with the tourist season," said Fierce.

Under the guidelines for 20% being vaccinated, Metro said the following changes would take effect:

Indoor gatherings limit increases to 10 people (currently 8 people) without Health Department approval required.

Bar and restaurant capacity: Socially distanced, cap of 175 people per floor (currently 125) Bar counters: Maintain social distancing; no capacity percentage cap. Restaurant and bar hours extended to 2 a.m. (currently 1 a.m.).

Increasing indoor dining party size to 10 people (currently eight people), consistent with 10-person indoor gathering size guidance.

Increasing outdoor dining party size to 25, consistent with 25-person outdoor gathering limit.

Large, low-risk indoor conventions can have up to 2,000 people (currently 1,000 people) with Health Department approval.

Outdoor stadium capacity at 33%.

Events and “transportainment” can go until 2 a.m., consistent with restaurant and bar hours. “Transportainment” can have groups up to 25, consistent with 25-person outdoor gathering limit.

Salons and personal contact businesses at full capacity with masks required.

Pool capacity at 75% bather load (currently 50%) and saunas open.

Museums and attractions: Groups to 10 allowed (currently 8).

Gyms at 75% capacity (currently 50%).

Attendance at sports leagues and scholastic events: 4 people per participant.

Once we reach 30%, the following changes will go into effect.

Indoor gatherings limit increases to 15 people without Health Department approval required.

Bar & Restaurant Capacity: Socially distanced, cap of 225 people per floor.

Increasing indoor dining party size to 15 people, consistent with 15-person indoor gathering size guidance.

Large, low-risk indoor conventions can have up to 3,000 people with Health Department approval; 225 for very high-risk events.

Outdoor stadium capacity at 40%.

Attendance at sports leagues and scholastic events: 6 people per participant.

