Day 2 of Steven Wiggins trial: Witness testimony to resume

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The second day of trial for a man accused of shooting and killing Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker will get underway at 9 a.m.

Steven Wiggins is charged with premeditated first-degree murder after authorities say he shot Baker four times after the sergeant stopped the vehicle, which had been reported stolen.

Watch live below beginning at 9 a.m.

On the first day of the trial, several of the deputies who responded to the scene cried during their testimonies while describing what they saw.

“We walked down the hill, and we saw a grey silver Saturn and looking around, we saw a pool of blood," said Sgt. Gregory Dearborn.

In opening statements, Wiggins' attorney Jim Simmons claimed the shooting was not premeditated in hopes of avoiding the death penalty.

However, District Attorney General Ray Crouch said that Wiggins told agents that shooting Sgt. Baker was "... like a dog, you don’t let it suffer."

DA Crouch is seeking the death penalty in the case. Erika Castro Miles, a woman who was with Wiggins, is also charged and will be tried later.