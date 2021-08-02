Steven Wiggins: Trial begins today for man accused of killing Dickson County deputy

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man accused of killing a Dickson County sheriff's deputy will face a judge and jury beginning Monday.

Steven Wiggins is accused of killing Sgt. Daniel Baker during a traffic stop back in 2018. Wiggins is charged with premeditated first-degree murder after authorities say he shot Baker four times after the sergeant stopped the vehicle, which had been reported stolen.

Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Baker

Wiggins then led law enforcement on a manhunt through the county before he was arrested about two miles from where Sgt. Baker was killed.

Erika Castro Miles, a woman who was with Wiggins, is also charged and will be tried later.

District Attorney General Ray Crouch is seeking the death penalty for Wiggins.

As the case heads for trial, the small town of Charlotte prepares for yet another high-profile murder trial. Only a few months ago, Joseph Daniels' murder trial was held in the same courthouse.

