Day after large fire, Mt. Juliet apartment residents searching for pets and not sure they're alive

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — No one is allowed back inside the Mt. Juliet apartment building that was damaged in a massive fire on Saturday.

However, some residents of the complex returned to the scene to survey the damage.

Several came back to search for pets that became trapped during the fire. At least four cats are missing.

Some of the precious pets that are missing after yesterday’s inferno in Mt. Juliet. The fire — which lighting seems to have caused — burned the entire apartment building. 24 units affected. Contact me if you’ve seen these cats! @nc5 pic.twitter.com/u3JL5qH2AL — Hannah McDonald (@HannahMcDonald) August 13, 2023

"We're trying to see when they can go in and see if our pets are even alive," said Lex Rocca.

Lex LaRocca hasn't seen her two cats since the fire. She lived on the third floor with them. Lex just moved to the apartment a few weeks ago.

"I don't have kids. They are my kids, and I'm gutted not knowing if they're OK or not. So, that's the only thing I care about is getting them back," LaRocca said.

LaRocca's friend started a GoFundMe for her.

Two dozen apartments were compromised or destroyed in the inferno.

The Schotsch family lived on the second floor. The family of four, a dog and a cat are safe, but two cats are still missing.

"I don't care about any belongings right now. I just want the two cats that are trapped in there," said Dustin Schotsch.

A GoFundMe for the Scotsch family has been set up.

No one who lived in the apartment building was hurt, but a firefighter had to be rushed to the hospital. That firefighter is still in critical, but stable condition at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

The Interim Fire Chief for Mount Juliet released a statement sayin: “We ask for your continued support and prayers and appreciate the privacy given to the injured firefighters’ family, friends, and coworkers at this time."