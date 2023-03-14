Daycare costs more than most in-state college tuition. A scholarship fund would help more families afford it.

NASHVILLE (TENN.) — Childcare is a major expense for Tennessee families.

Because it is so important for kids to have a good foundation, advocates are proposing a scholarship fund for babies through 5-year-olds.

The Promising Futures last-dollar scholarship fund would expand state financial aid for child care. Existing financial aid is mostly available to families making less than 85% of the median income in Tennessee. The Promising Futures scholarship — up to $4,500 a year — could potentially help families that make the median income, which was $88,000 for a family of four in 2021. It would be funded by sports betting tax revenue.

Alyssa Dituro is the executive director at the McNeilly Center for Children in East Nashville. She said some parents are spending $20,000 a year to send children to the center.

"That is a staggering amount of money for new families," said Alyssa Dituro. "It's a staggering amount of money in a state where people already aren't making what they need to meet the quality of life."

McNeilly offers scholarships and accepts families who use the state's subsidized childcare program. The Promising Futures scholarship would give more options to low and middle-income families.

"We have to understand with this 3rd-grade retention law that our children aren't going to be able to make it to college if we don't invest in them at this age," Dituro said.

According to Tennesseans for Quality Early Education, the average annual price of center-based care is $11,068 for infants and $10,184 for toddlers. It's common to find much higher rates in the Greater Nashville area.

Nearly nine out of 10 voters think there needs to be more financial aid to cover childcare costs.

State policymakers will vote on the Promising Futures Act this session. Tennesseans that want to show their support can sign a petition.