DC Comics superheroes bring family-friendly adventure to Nashville's Gaylord Opryland Resort this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Superheroes are flocking to the Gaylord Opryland Resort to give families a new experience this summer.

The resort is opening a new attraction where visitors can experience DC Comics characters in real life.

The superhero-themed event will feature atrium light shows, a Super Hero scavenger hunt and themed character dining experiences.

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman are some of the superheroes who can be found at the Gaylord Opryland this summer.

This experience also features special character themed dining.

More information about the experience and reservations are available on the resort's website at https://www.gaylordhotels.com/dcsummer.

Ready to meet your favorite superheroes in person? Watch our video to see the DC Comics characters in action at Gaylord Opryland Resort and start planning your super-powered family adventure.

