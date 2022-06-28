Watch Now
Deadline for registering to vote in Tennessee is July 5

Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jun 28, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The deadline to register to vote in Tennessee is quickly approaching.

July 5 is the deadline to cast a ballot in the August 4 State and Federal Primary as well as the State and County General Election.

You can register online from any computer, mobile device or by mail. The mailed voter registrations MUST be postmarked by July 5. A paper voter registration application can be found at GoVoteTN.gov.

Election Day registration is not available in Tennessee.

Early voting for the August 4 election will begin on Friday, July 15 and runs until Saturday, July 30.

If you're looking to request an absentee ballot, the deadline is Thursday, July 28.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc.
