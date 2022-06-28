NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The deadline to register to vote in Tennessee is quickly approaching.

July 5 is the deadline to cast a ballot in the August 4 State and Federal Primary as well as the State and County General Election.

You can register online from any computer, mobile device or by mail. The mailed voter registrations MUST be postmarked by July 5. A paper voter registration application can be found at GoVoteTN.gov.

Election Day registration is not available in Tennessee.

Early voting for the August 4 election will begin on Friday, July 15 and runs until Saturday, July 30.

If you're looking to request an absentee ballot, the deadline is Thursday, July 28.