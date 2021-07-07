Watch
News

Actions

Deadline to apply for federal assistance after March flooding is Wednesday

items.[0].videoTitle
For those who experienced damages from the storms earlier this year, Wednesday, July 7 is the deadline to apply for federal assistance.
AM COLE FEMA FLOOD HELP VO.transfer_frame_460.jpeg
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 07:34:24-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For those who experienced damage from the storms and flooding earlier this year, Wednesday, July 7 is the deadline to apply for federal assistance.

In order to be eligible, the damage needed to have happened between March 25 and April 3 in Davidson, Williamson or Wilson County.

The deadline is not just for Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal disaster assistance, it also includes applying to the Small Business Administration for low-interest disaster loans, according to FEMA.

When you are applying for assistance there are some steps FEMA needs you to do beforehand:

  • Take photos of things that were damaged
  • Make a list of everything that was damaged
  • If you have insurance, you have to file a claim

There are different ways to apply: you can go online by clicking here, by phone at 1-800-621-3362, or in person at a FEMA disaster recovery center.

When applying online, there are a few pieces of information that you'll need: Social Security number, annual household income, a way to be contacted, insurance and bank account details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast now