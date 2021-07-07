Deadline to apply for federal assistance after March flooding is Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For those who experienced damage from the storms and flooding earlier this year, Wednesday, July 7 is the deadline to apply for federal assistance.

In order to be eligible, the damage needed to have happened between March 25 and April 3 in Davidson, Williamson or Wilson County.

The deadline is not just for Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal disaster assistance, it also includes applying to the Small Business Administration for low-interest disaster loans, according to FEMA.

When you are applying for assistance there are some steps FEMA needs you to do beforehand:



Take photos of things that were damaged

Make a list of everything that was damaged

If you have insurance, you have to file a claim

There are different ways to apply: you can go online by clicking here, by phone at 1-800-621-3362, or in person at a FEMA disaster recovery center.

When applying online, there are a few pieces of information that you'll need: Social Security number, annual household income, a way to be contacted, insurance and bank account details.