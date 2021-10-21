Deadline to apply for FEMA assistance in August 2021 floods set at Oct. 25

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Individuals and families who were impacted by the August 21 floods this year have until next Monday, Oct. 25 to apply for assistance with FEMA.

The federal assistance is available to residents of Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys Counties who were affected by the severe storms and flooding. Assistance may include grants for temporary housing, repairs and other uninsured losses.

Residents of unincorporated communities that were previously sanctioned by the National Flood Insurance Program may now be eligible for the FEMA assistance, as Houston and Humphreys Counties have now joined NFIP. If you are from one of the previously sanctioned communities, but already applied for FEMA assistance, you need not reapply.

Anyone interested in applying for FEMA assistance can do so online here or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. For more information on the details of the assistance FEMA offers, head here.