Deadline to submit request to remove debris from Nashville windstorm is Friday

Posted at 4:26 AM, Mar 22, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The wind storm earlier this month caused a lot of damage including downed trees and limbs in yards and roads. Now the clock is ticking for people impacted in Nashville to get those picked up.

The city is asking neighbors to get a request submitted to HubNashville by Friday, March 24 to get the debris removed.

For those in Davidson County that need clean-up assistance, the city is asking for neighbors to first move all debris to the curb.

Submitting the request can either be done online or through the HubNashville app.

There will be an option to press 'Storm Relief' and from there the request to 'Remove Storm Debris.' Details will need to be provided for what exactly needs to be removed, where and contact information.

