Deadly Nashville house fire was intentionally set, Metro police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville detectives are investigating a deadly house fire after it was determined to be intentionally set.

The fire broke out at a home on Southwood Drive last week. Metro police said 81-year-old Terry Blackwell, who owned the home, died from smoke inhalation.

Nashville Fire officials said the blaze was contained to the kitchen, and Blackwell was found unresponsive in the home.

After detectives found the fire was intentionally set, Blackwell's death has been ruled a homicide.

Metro police said detectives are pursuing strong leads at this time. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.