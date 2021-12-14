Deadly tornadoes caused catastrophic damage in Western Kentucky. These are the victims.

KENTUCKY (WTVF) — Deadly tornadoes ravaged Western Kentucky on the night of December 10 and into December 11.

Officials are still trying to assess just how much damage the storms afflicted when they blew through the region late Friday night.

The ages of the deceased ranged in age from two months to 98 years old. Twelve of the victims killed in the storm were children.

NewsChannel 5 will update this story as more information about the victims becomes available.

Deaths by County</h2>

Graves County: 21

Hopkins County: 17

Warren County: 15

Muhlenberg County: 11

Caldwell County: 4

Marshall County: 2

Franklin County: 1

Fulton County: 1

Lyon County: 1

Taylor County: 1

Eight people are unidentified or their name hasn't been released.

Warren County

Cory Scott, 27

Mae F. White, 77

Victoria Smith, 64

Rachel Brown, 36

Steven Brown, 35

Nariah Cayshelle Brown, 16

Nolynn Brown, juvenile

Nyles Brown, 4

Alisa Besic, adult

Selmir Besic, juvenile

Elma Besic, juvenile

Samantha Besic, infant

Alma Besic, infant

Robert Williams, Jr., 65

Say Meh, 42

Hopkins County

Mary Alice Adams, 74

Martin Acree, 34

Jeff Eckert, 70

Jennifer Eckert, 69

Sonya Kaye McChesney, 67

Jennifer Bruce, 65

Ernie Akin, 86

Marsha Hall, 71

Carol Grisham, 80

Carolyn Sigler, 78

Carl Hogan, 60

John Hale, 54

Claude Mitchell, 67

Graves County

Robert Daniel

Muhlenberg County