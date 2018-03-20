Death Investigation Blocks Part Of Bell Road In Antioch

6:44 AM, Mar 20, 2018
1 min ago

A death investigation has blocked a portion of eastbound Bell Road in Antioch.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A death investigation has blocked a portion of eastbound Bell Road in Antioch.

Metro Nashville Police officers were called to the scene near Brittany Park Drive, not far from Blue Hole Road, after a body was found. 

The nature of the death was not known. However, the victim was found face down in a pool of blood. 

Police have set up crime scene tape in the area. 

Drivers can use Haywood Lane for Interstate 24 access to avoid the area. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top