Death Investigation Blocks Part Of Bell Road In Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A death investigation has blocked a portion of eastbound Bell Road in Antioch.
Metro Nashville Police officers were called to the scene near Brittany Park Drive, not far from Blue Hole Road, after a body was found.
Traffic down to one lane as homicide detectives search this portion of Bell Road. Appears to be a male found face down in a pool of blood. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/IHdx7bEoRq— Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) March 20, 2018
The nature of the death was not known. However, the victim was found face down in a pool of blood.
Police have set up crime scene tape in the area.
Drivers can use Haywood Lane for Interstate 24 access to avoid the area.