Death of construction worker in Nashville has a Metro council member calling for better work conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The body of construction worker who died last month while working on a building in Antioch is now back home with his family in Guatemala.

One Metro council member has been vocal about his death and the need for better working conditions to prevent others.

Denis Ché was only 20 years old and was sending money back to his family in Guatemala while he worked in Nashville.

He died on October 12 while working on the roof of Glenclif High School in Antioch while the school was closed for Fall Break.

Metro police said he fell through the roof into the gymnasium and died despite efforts by the student resource officer on site to save him.

Metro police also reported that proper safety procedures such as a safety supervisor and markings were in place.

A vigil was held at the high school soon after where Councilwoman Sandra Sepulveda addressed his friends and co-workers, urging them to know their worker's rights.

More than $10 thousand was raised through a GoFundMe to help Ché's family bring him back home so that they can say goodbye.

Sepulveda tweeted pictures of his funeral in his vilage in Guatamala and said he finally made it home after a 10 hour drive from the airport. She also said his death should have never happened, and as council works on legislation, "the city will need to decide how serious we are about implementing meaningful change."

You can see from those pictures how many people loved Denis Ché back home and will miss him.