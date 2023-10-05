Decades later and Red Boiling Springs is trying to bring their band back

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of us found our passions back in school, whether it be in class or an extra curricular, but not every school has the same opportunities.

In Red Boiling Springs, one woman has been volunteering and taking time out of her life to make sure students have an opportunity to make music.

"The furthest we can go back the last existing band was recorded in 1981," said temporary band director Jennifer Peterson.

Peterson started up a band program during the school year. The band's practices look different than you would expect, because they are working without instruments.

"We were just thinking let's just get a feel. I was expecting maybe five or ten people," Peterson said.

Those expectations were exceeded surpassing that number with kids continuing to join.

They have gotten some donated instruments, but they need repairs. They also need things like music stands. They have been raising money through a GoFundMe.

The program started during the school year, so they weren't able to get funding from the district right away. This week the school board approved $25,000 for the band.

She told NewsChannel 5, in a text that she cried and her mouth hurt from smiling.

If interested in donating, the fundraiser expires at the end of October, according to Peterson.

Hear more on what this band means to the students and how they practice without instruments in the video above.