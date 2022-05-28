Decreasing clouds today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our weekend started with clouds, even isolated showers in a few spots. We expect the clouds to decrease later today. That will allow the sun to shine brightly tomorrow and on Memorial Day.

Tomorrow is definitely going to be a better lake day.

WTVF

After highs in the mid to upper 80s Sunday, we'll warm to around 90 for Memorial Day and for the final days of May. Right now, our next rain chance arrives Thursday and Friday. For now, we'll put in a 20% chance of rain for those days