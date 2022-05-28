Watch
News

Actions

Decreasing clouds today

Lelan's morning forecast: Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Weather 05/28/2022
Posted at 9:04 AM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 10:36:02-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our weekend started with clouds, even isolated showers in a few spots. We expect the clouds to decrease later today. That will allow the sun to shine brightly tomorrow and on Memorial Day.

Tomorrow is definitely going to be a better lake day.

Weather 05/28/2022

After highs in the mid to upper 80s Sunday, we'll warm to around 90 for Memorial Day and for the final days of May. Right now, our next rain chance arrives Thursday and Friday. For now, we'll put in a 20% chance of rain for those days

Weather 05/28/2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap