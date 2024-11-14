Deer-related crashes costing Tennessee drivers millions of dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the holiday travel season approaches, Tennessee drivers are being warned to keep a close eye on the road—not just for other vehicles, but for wildlife, particularly deer.

This time of year is the peak season for deer activity, and accidents involving these animals are a serious concern for drivers.

According to AAA, in 2020, there were more than 6,500 motor vehicle crashes involving deer in Tennessee. Of those, half occurred between October and December, a time when deer are most active and roadways are often busy with holiday travelers.

These crashes are not only dangerous—they're expensive.

At Childress Collision in Nashville, general manager Charles Childress says his shop sees a noticeable increase in deer-related accidents as the fall and winter months progress.

"You can see this bumper reinforcement. You can see the buckle here. It's actually bowed back where the deer went into here. It's got hair left in the latch," Childress said, pointing to a Subaru scheduled for repairs after a deer collision.

While the vehicle might look like it only needs a new bumper, Childress notes that nearly 25 components could be involved in the repair process.

The cost of such accidents can quickly add up. Childress explains that while a basic bumper cover might cost a few hundred dollars to replace, more serious damage can lead to much higher repair bills.

"It could tear up a $300-$400 bumper cover, or take out the whole front end, depending on the car," Childress said.

In 2023, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that deer-related crashes in the state caused over $67 million in economic costs.

These accidents often result in damaged parts that are expensive to repair, with some parts costing thousands of dollars.

"You could have a $200 headlight, or I have an Audi out here right now where the headlamp is $3,800," Childress said. "And it has to be programmed to the vehicle once it's replaced."

The rise in advanced safety features in newer vehicles has made them safer overall, though more costly to repair after a crash.

Childress notes that almost every vehicle now requires a calibration process after repairs, especially for systems like surround-view cameras, pre-collision warnings, and radar sensors used for adaptive cruise control.

These high-tech systems are crucial for driver safety, but they add to the overall cost and complexity of repairs following a deer collision.

For drivers on Tennessee roads, especially during the busy holiday season, staying vigilant is key.

Deer are most active at dawn and dusk, when visibility is low, and they can appear suddenly, especially in areas near wooded or rural stretches of highway.

Authorities recommend drivers adhere to speed limits, stay alert, and be cautious when driving in areas known for high deer populations.

