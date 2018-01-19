Def Leppard, Journey Co-Headlining Tour Coming To Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Iconic rock bands Def Leppard and Journey have announced they're co-headlining a North American tour and it includes a stop in Nashville.

They’re scheduled to perform at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, August 25.

Tickets go on sale on February 3.

The 58-city tour will hit ten stadiums, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field, as well as world-famous arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York. 

