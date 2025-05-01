Defense attorneys claim illegal hand signals during testimony of Casada, Cothren case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There was a bit of a surprise involving former Tennessee Rep. Robin Smith in the public corruption case involving former House Speaker Glen Casada and his aide Cade Cothren.

Casada, 65, and Cothren, 38, are charged in a multi-count indictment that accuses them of engaging in a bribery and kickback scheme in conjunction with a deal to provide state-funded constituent mailing services for members of the House Republican Caucus. Smith rounded out the group for Phoenix Solutions but decided to take a plea deal and help the prosecution in this case.

During the afternoon, the judge removed one of the counts, meaning the two are now only charged with 19 counts.

Meanwhile, defense attorneys are alleging she’s been receiving hand signals and communication from her personal attorney, Ben Rose, in the gallery. Rose was sitting in a black suit.

Attorneys for Cade Cothren plan to subpoena him, but Judge Eli Richardson expressed deep concern about having an attorney testify, considering it could violate attorney-client privilege.

Attorneys for Smith claim they were only chatting amongst themselves and weren’t signaling to Smith while she was on the stand.

They believe federal surveillance cameras inside the courtroom could back up that claim.

A final decision hasn’t been made on this.

Meanwhile, Alexander Hunter, a forensic analyst for the FBI, took the stand to talk about the financial documents in this case.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me chris.davis@newschannel5.com.