DeKalb County restaurant owner dishing up lots of love for senior citizens

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — We’re two weeks away from Valentine’s Day. Debi Sheets, the owner of Twisted Oaks on Nashville Highway in Smithville is hoping to dish up lots of love for an often-forgotten group.

For the second time, she’s brought back the Love Lock campaign, an idea she got from Europe.

"They have these fences with the locks on them. You put your lock with your initials on it and throw away the key," Sheets said. This year, she's naming it the Leslie Lackey Love Locks fundraiser, to honor her friend. Lackey passed away from cancer.

For the fundraiser, people can buy a lock for $20 and add it to the arch outside of the restaurant.

The donation then goes towards spreading love to senior citizens at two nursing homes in town in the form of flowers for Valentine’s Day.

This year, they’re getting a late start, but they don’t want to disappoint the seniors.

Sheets hopes more donations will come in so far, they've sold less than 30 locks. The goal is 115.

"The senior citizens are lost in our communities, and I don’t want to see it happen this year," Sheets said.

Sheets knows the community has a lot of love to give. "I think it’s their way of not only honoring who they’re buying the lock for, but it’s also honoring a stranger," Sheets said.

She hopes people will find it in their hearts to spread more love, like her late friend. “I am 57 years old, and I have to tell you it was the most life-changing thing, I’ve ever done," Sheets said.

The locks were donated by the local Ace Hardware store. Folks can either purchase a lock in person or via Venmo.

They plan to hand the flowers out to seniors on February 14th.