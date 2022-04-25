Watch
Delta-8 THC ban bill amended to be regulatory, but not in the Tennessee Senate

Steve Helber/AP
A cannabis plant that is close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis facility in Richmond, Va., Thursday, June 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 12:56 PM, Apr 25, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill once feared to ban many Delta-8 products for sale in Tennessee is now amended to regulate the industry instead.

House Bill 1927 originally classified any product with a total THC above 0.03% as marijuana. The bill would've meant many Delta-8 products on Tennessee store shelves would become illegal.

However, it was amended to make it so hemp was defined as anything with below 0.03% Delta-9 THC and a cannabis compound derived from hemp over 0.01%. This means products with Delta-8 above 0.03% would be allowed, but there were a number of regulations added to the bill.

The bill increases the legal age limit for Delta-8 to 21 years old and adds a 5% tax to the products. It establishes testing requirements for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and creates child-safety packaging and labeling rules.

While this amendment was added in the state House, the state Senate hasn't added the changes to their bill, which is still a ban on many products.

Advocates for Delta-8 are hopeful the Senate will align their bill to the house version.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
