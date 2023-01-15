Delta Sigma Theta sorority's Nashville chapter celebrates Founder's Day by giving back to others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of members of the Nashville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta celebrated the sorority's 110-year legacy by collecting donations for the Nashville Rescue Mission.

"We're always on the frontlines, we're fighting for social injustice, we're doing activities in the schools, educating children, providing resources for those schools that we're in those neighborhoods," said the president of the chapter Jacqueline Johnson.

Johnson said it was an opportunity to give back, while supporting a local black-owned business that hosted the event.

"Slim & Husky's has been known for what they do in the community so we certainly want to support those endeavors because it actually aligns with what we represent," said Johnson.

Bins were filled to the brim with donations of toiletries and supplies for women at the shelter.

"Not only did we have Delta's reaching out and giving items, but we had other individuals in the community reaching out," said co-chair of the sorority's Founder's Day program, Margaret Steele.

In honor of the 110th anniversary of the sorority, the ladies set out on a goal to collect 1,110 donations. By the end of the event, they exceeded that goal.

"I was like 'Lord have mercy'," said Supervisor of the Rescue Mission Donation Center, Michael Smith.

It comes at a time when demand at the shelter is high.

"We got so many people in the winter time that come here and stay," said Smith.

It's estimated the donations will provide a week's worth of supplies at the shelter, but Delta Sigma sisters hope their impact will inspire others to give back in their own way.

"It's just a part of our fiber," said Johnson. "It's what we do."