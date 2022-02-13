Demonbreun brewery helps Bengals fans celebrate big game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Last month during the playoffs when the whole town was covered in two-toned blue, Tailgate Brewery Music Row was the one spot you could find orange. That’s because it is the home of the Nashville Bengals Fan Club.

Fans have been showing up all season but the biggest crowd is expected for Super Bowl Sunday.

The LSU Fan Club will also be on site to root for their quarterback, Joe Burrow.

Tailgate’s taproom will be serving its famous pizza and craft beer along with projectors for the big game.

Owner Wesley Keegan said it’s been fun for his staff to see the excitement as the fan base has grown throughout the season. He said Bengals fans they’ve seen are mostly all Music City locals.

Everyone is welcome to Sunday's watch party, regardless of the team they're rooting for.

Keegan said this is a big change from what’s typically a slow time of the year. Regardless of the game's outcome, he hopes fans just have fun.

"At the end of the day, February is a really slow time of the year in our business, period. So all of this is good, fun, a celebration that normally isn’t much of one," he said. "And off the heels of the past two years, we’ll take just about any opportunity to have a good time and cheer for a minute because I think everyone needs it."