Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., listens as the Senate Judiciary Committee begins debate on Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination for the Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. Democrats are aiming to confirm her by the end of the week as the first Black woman on the court but Republicans are likely to try to drag out the process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 8:00 AM, Sep 29, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California has died.

Three people familiar with the situation confirmed her death to The Associated Press on Friday. She was 90.

Feinstein served as California's senior senator since 1992 and was one of several trailblazing women elected to Congress that year. She was a passionate advocate for liberal priorities important to her state but was also known as a pragmatic lawmaker who reached out to Republicans and sought middle ground.

The pivotal moment in Feinstein's political career came in 1978 when Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk were killed at City Hall by former Supervisor Dan White.

Feinstein was president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and automatically succeeded Moscone as mayor.

