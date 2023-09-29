Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California has died.

Three people familiar with the situation confirmed her death to The Associated Press on Friday. She was 90.

Feinstein served as California's senior senator since 1992 and was one of several trailblazing women elected to Congress that year. She was a passionate advocate for liberal priorities important to her state but was also known as a pragmatic lawmaker who reached out to Republicans and sought middle ground.

The pivotal moment in Feinstein's political career came in 1978 when Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk were killed at City Hall by former Supervisor Dan White.

Feinstein was president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and automatically succeeded Moscone as mayor.