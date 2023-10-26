Department of Defense Schools excel nationwide outscoring schools in all 50 states

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — Many children with family members serving in the military have the unique opportunity to attend school on military installations.

The U.S. Department of Defense operates 160 schools worldwide, offering a consistent and high-quality education for the children of active-duty military and Department of Defense civilian families.

Watch Kelsey tour the school above.

The DoD Education Activity (DoDEA) plays a crucial role in providing education to more than 69,000 children of active-duty military and DoD civilian families.

Fort Campbell, in particular, has six schools on post, catering to 3,500 students.

Dr. Kewanis Kennedy, the principal of Marshall Elementary School, was born in Fort Campbell. His father was a service member.

Kennedy has worked in traditional public schools but believes his career grew during his time with DoDEA.

"There are DoDEA schools all across the world — all across the country, the United States, Europe. They're in Japan, they're everywhere, right? But they all have the same curriculum."

The standardized curriculum offered by DoDEA is believed to be one of the key reasons behind the success of its students.

Assistant Principal Elisabeth Burba noted that DoD schools stand out due to their unique approach with students across the country and the world benefiting from the same curriculum.

"It's just really validating when that data speaks to the work that you're doing," Burba said.

In 2022, scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress show Defense Department schools outperformed schools in all 50 states in reading and math scores for both fourth and eighth-grade students. While numerous schools closed during the pandemic, DoDEA schools remained open, continuing to provide students with quality education.

The achievements of DoDEA schools are not limited to general performance.

The report also shows the reading scores of Black and Hispanic eighth graders in DoD schools, on average, exceeded those of White students nationwide, highlighting the system's commitment to equitable education.

Hugh McKinnon, the community supervisor for Fort Campbell Schools, attributes their success to their dedication to providing high-quality education during challenging times.

"We knew that getting students back in school with those high-quality teachers and high-quality instruction was the most important thing."

The Department of Defense Education Activity operates 160 schools across eight districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, reflecting their global reach and commitment to military families.

For educators interested in joining the DoDEA team, the message is clear: you don't have to be in the military to make a meaningful impact.

The educators at DoDEA schools encourage individuals passionate about teaching to explore career opportunities on their website.