Deputies investigating crash involving a train and a vehicle pulling a trailer

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County deputies are on scene of a crash involving a train and a vehicle pulling a trailer on Flat Creek Road at Riggs Road.

The train struck the trailer, and deputies are reporting that there were no injuries.

You should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes if possible.

