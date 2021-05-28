Watch
Deputies searching for man who escaped while on furlough for a family member's memorial service

Sumner County Sheriff's Office
Casey Jamison
Posted at 2:46 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 15:46:49-04

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Sumner County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped while on furlough to attend his sister's memorial service.

Casey Jamison was granted the brief furlough by the court to attend the service Friday but the sheriff's office says he ran from the family member he was with.

An additional warrant was issued for felony warrant for escape. He was serving a sentence (nine years in total) for a violation of community corrections with the original charges being theft over $10,000 and evading arrest. His prior charges include DUI, drug possession, weapons possession, resisting arrest, and others.

Officials say he was last seen in the area of US-41 and Light's Chapel Road in Greenbrier. It is unknown at this time what clothing Jamison is wearing. He is 5'9" tall and weighs 135 pounds.

