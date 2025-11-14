Deputies seize marijuana and detain 16; immigrant investigation underway, 2 children placed in state care

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A traffic stop in Putnam County led to 18 people being taken into custody Friday morning, and two young children placed under state protection, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pulled over a white Ford Econoline van towing an enclosed trailer around 10:58 a.m. on Highway 111 Southbound at Spring Creek Road, the department said in a press release. When approaching the vehicle, deputies reported a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.

Inside the van, deputies found 18 passengers. Three of them were women, and two were young children ages 3 and 4. Sheriff Eddie Farris said deputies seized multiple pounds of marijuana from different areas within the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, three of the adults are confirmed illegal immigrants and the remaining passengers are under investigation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The 16 adult passengers were taken to the Putnam County Jail and are expected to face charges including child endangerment and pending drug-related charges. The two juveniles were placed in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

“This is an active, ongoing investigation,” the release said. The sheriff’s office plans to release additional information when it becomes available.

