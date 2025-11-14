Tennessee State Rep. Jeff Burkhart has died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Representative Jeff Burkhart has died.

The Republican lawmaker reportedly died on Thursday. Burkhart represented District 75 which covered parts of Montgomery County.

Rep. Burkhart was 63.

Condolences have come in Friday morning from both sides of the aisle:

State Rep. Jeff Burkhart was a good friend who always showed up to help others. He loved representing Montgomery County and was fully dedicated to improving the lives of those he represented. My condolences to his family and friends. He will be deeply missed. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 14, 2025

The Tennessee House Republican Caucus is deeply saddened by the passing of our dear colleague, State Rep. Jeff Burkhart of District 75. He served with dedication, humility, and a genuine love for the people of Montgomery County and the great state of Tennessee.







Rep. Burkhart’s life of public service—from his years with the Clarksville Fire Department and his time on the Clarksville City Council to his work in the General Assembly—reflected his unwavering commitment to community, faith, and the values that bring Tennesseans together. His leadership on infrastructure improvements, education, public safety, and support for working families will leave a lasting impact on our state.







Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who loved and served alongside him. We offer our deepest condolences as they navigate this immeasurable loss. Tennessee House Republican Caucus

The Tennessee House of Representatives is mourning the loss of their friend and colleague Jeff Burkhart. Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons said: “We’ve lost a beloved member of our legislative family. On behalf of the entire House Democratic Caucus, I extend our heartfelt, sincere condolences and prayers to Rep. Jeff Burkhart’s family, friends, and loved ones. Rep. Burkhart was an exemplary public servant and champion for the families of Montgomery County. He touched many lives with his service and will be dearly missed by all in our State Capitol. Tennessee House Democrats

Speaker Sexton added





We are deeply saddened on the sudden passing of Representative Jeff Burkhart. He was a high quality man that put community and service above self. He will be missed dearly here on earth, we take peace knowing he is being welcomed into God’s eternal home.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at dalton.hammonds@newschannel5.com.