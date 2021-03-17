Deputies shoot man involved in Marshall, Lincoln Co. chase

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A cross-county police chase led to deputies shooting the man who was trying to get away in Lincoln county.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials say the chase began in Marshall County when they tried to pull over 22-year-old Jayden Edward Jordan, of Athens, Alabama.

But they say he didn't stop. Deputies chased him into Lincoln County where he crashed at the 300 block of Boonshill Road in Fayetteville, and ran behind a nearby home.

When deputies found him, he pulled out a gun and that's when a Lincoln County deputy fired and hit him, according to the TBI.

Jordan suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and he is expected to survive.