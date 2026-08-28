Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Dickson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Dickson County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said there was an officer-involved shooting in the area of Highway 48 North and Little Barton's Creek.
Deputies are asking people to avoid the area and said it will remain closed for an extended period during the investigation.
No deputies were injured in the incident, according to DCSO.
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Kelsey Gibbs brings us a powerful story of humanity, compassion, and love in action while showing us the hard and lifesaving work our officers do daily. Nashville is lucky to have people like Lt. Hotz wearing the badge.
- Carrie Sharp