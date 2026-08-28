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Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Dickson County

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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Posted
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Dickson County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said there was an officer-involved shooting in the area of Highway 48 North and Little Barton's Creek.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area and said it will remain closed for an extended period during the investigation.

No deputies were injured in the incident, according to DCSO.

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