Derrick Henry not activated for Sunday's game against Houston

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans released their list of transactions on Saturday afternoon. Running back Derrick Henry was not listed which means the team did not make him active for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

The All-Pro will most likely return to game action during the NFL Playoffs.

Henry returned to the practice field on Wednesday after the team designated him to return from Injured Reserve. The team has a 21-day window to add him to the active roster.

Henry hasn't played since a Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering a Jones fracture in his foot.

The Titans did sign defensive lineman Kevin Strong to the active roster and released running back Jeremy McNichols. Defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand and running back Jordan Wilkins were elevated from the practice squad.