Derrick Henry Takes Kids On Shopping Spree For School Supplies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Derrick Henry, who's expected to become the starting running back for the Tennessee Titans, surprised 15 kids with a back-to-school shopping spree.

Each child got $125 to spend at the Dick's Sporting Goods in Cool Springs. They also got to spend the day with the former Heisman Trophy winner.

He says helping the kids shop was easier than he first thought and that spending time with kids helps him remember his childhood.

The event was also in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club.