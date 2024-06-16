Descendants of freed slaves celebrating the legacy of the Hardscuffle Community at their reunion

BRENTWOOD TENN. (WTVF) — Honoring the past and looking towards the future was the theme Saturday for the inaugural Historic Hardscuffle Road Parade.

The event marked the 40th reunion of the descendants of 50 families; of newly freed slaves who originally settled in the area, who typically gather for a picnic reunion.

Lafreater “Fee Fee” Owens Watson, one of the co-founders of the Brentwood TN Community Reunion Picnics, expressed her pride in the community's heritage. "Where you at Brentwood wake up y'all: we is here. We is here," she said.

Participants represented their families and honored their ancestors. "I’m representing the Waller family, Millie and Charlie Waller," said one descendant. Another added, "I’m representing the Holt family."

The settlement began in 1865 on Hardscuffle Road, now known as Church Street East in Brentwood. "This was nothing but old rocky land. Once they started moving here, they didn’t have no electricity, running water, none of that, but they survived," Owens Watson said.

Fee Fee, along with Edith McCord, started the Brentwood TN Community Reunion Picnics 40 years ago. This year marked the first time the event included a parade, fulfilling a Edith's long-held dream. "This was her dream to do something on Hardscuffle, so I just wanted to fulfill her dream even though she didn’t live to make it through," Owens Watson explained.

The reunion was a significant occasion for many families. "Our churches, our schools, and playground have all gone, but we still consider this home. It’s been a good day for celebration," said one participant.

Nearly all descendants have moved away, but the community's spirit remains strong. "Everybody was poor but nobody knew it, but we’re rich in community. Rich in love".

Reflecting on their ancestors' legacy, Owens Watson added, "I know they’re up in heaven shouting, saying look at that girl, look at that girl. I’m like hey y’all."

Many of those descendants went off to college and became educators, lawmakers, and more.

Fee Fee is retiring this year but the reunion picnics will continue.