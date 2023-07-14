Despite a few small issues, Nashville kicks off early voting for Mayor and Metro Council seats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a day that has been circled on candidates' calendars for months — Friday marked the first day of early voting in Davidson County. A few thousand people cast their ballots, but there were a few small issues that popped up.

In Bordeaux, the precinct lost power for a few hours Friday morning due to a nearby NES outage. Voters were able to still cast their ballots but it made the sign-in process a little more complicated.

"We’re still voting folks but we’re using our battery backup and your check-in process will be a paper process as opposed to on the computer," said Jeff Roberts, who serves as Davidson County Administrator of Elections.

For those voting in the special primary election for House District 51, two voters told the Davidson County Election Commission that they didn't get ballots with the District 51 race included. Primaries are being held to fill the late Rep. Bill Beck's seat, who passed away last month.

"Just tell the machine operator — I don’t think I have the right ballot. Until you put the ballot in the scanner, we can do it over," explained Roberts.

For Steve Wood, it was all smooth sailing at the Southeast Library Precinct.

"There’s a little line gathering in there right now, but I got in and got out," explained Wood.

That's probably a good thing because Wood told NewsChannel 5 he couldn't cast his ballot fast enough.

"Because I think we need a change in the election," he said.

But with so many candidates in the races, whether it's for Metro Council or for Mayor, Roberts says turnout may be a little slower at least at first.

"People are still — they still haven’t made up their decision so we may see that voter turnout picking up the closer we get to the election," said Roberts.

Roberts says once you've made up your mind on your vote, make up your mind on your voting plan.

"Choose what works best for you, but please, take an opportunity to vote. Nashville is depending on your input," he said.

Early voting runs until Saturday, July 29.

There will be 12 locations in Davidson County to cast your vote. All locations open at 8 a.m. Mondays and Fridays polls close at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays polls close at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays polls close at 4:30 p.m.



Belle Meade City Hall: 4705 Harding Pike, Nashville 37205 Bellevue Library: 720 Baugh Road, Nashville 37221

Bordeaux Library 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville 37218

Casa Azafrán Community Center 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville 37211

Edmondson Pike Library: 5501 Edmondson Pike, Nashville 37211

Goodlettsville Delmas Long Community Center: 200 Memorial Drive, Goodlettsville 37072

Green Hills Library: 3701 Benham Avenue, Nashville 37215 Hermitage Library: 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage 37076 Howard Office Building: 700 President Ronald Reagan Way, Nashville 37210

Madison Library: 610 Gallatin Pike South, Madison 37115 Margaret Maddox East YMCA: 2624 Gallatin Pike, Nashville 37216

Southeast Library: 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch 37013

Election Day is Aug. 3.