Despite a reopened government, will ongoing flight delays affect holiday travel?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even though Congress came together to reopen the government this week, your travel may still be impacted moving forward.

In recent weeks, the government shutdown and air traffic control shortages have stalled travel across the country.

Officials say the effects might linger because the FAA's emergency order calling airlines to cut flights by up to 10% is still in effect. Plus, while air traffic controllers are expected to head back to work soon, lagging back pay or employees walking away for good may prolong the issue.

In the meantime, travelers this week are still falling victim to the situation.

"You were at the airport all day waiting to get here," laughed Mary Clair Brickell, talking to her best friend whose birthday was Thursday. "And so we're trying to get out of town to go celebrate somewhere else, but it's taken forever."

"My flight was delayed almost six days. I missed my son's birthday," added another traveler, Ricky Freeman.

Flights could still be affected come Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel times of the year. It all depends on staffing and the FAA's emergency order status later this month.

"I'm concerned that we're not gonna have on day 1 controllers come back into the towers right away," explained US transportation secretary Sean Duffy.

"I'll be driving. I won't be flying again," said Ricky on his holiday plans.

"So it's like, how much do we want to go see family, is it worth it?" laughed Mary Clair. "We'll just FaceTime them 'Happy Thanksgiving,' like, I don't want to go to the airport..."

This is happening as the federal government is now offering TSA agents bonuses for showing up to work.

President Trump has also made recent comments about potentially offering bonuses to air traffic controllers who have regularly shown up for work, as the industry faces a dwindling workforce.

