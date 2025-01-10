Despite all the snow, tourists on Lower Broadway didn't skip a beat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When snow falls in Nashville, most places keep the lights off and the doors lock. That is, except for those seven city blocks in Nashville, where the neon is bright, the drinks are flowing and the music rarely stops.

"Never seen anything like this," said Collin Barber, who was visiting from Georgia. "I thought there wouldn’t be nobody here, to be honest."

The sight of all these people on Lower Broadway did come as a shock to most of the people we met on Friday.

"I thought it’d be kind of ghost town," said Desiree Watkins.

"We were worried about that, but we figured we’d just come and check it out for ourselves, make sure," said Barber.

Well, not everyone was surprised.

"We’re from Prince Edward Island, Canada," said Jamie Matthews, who was enjoying the music at Legends Corner. "I think we brought it down with us. But we barbecue in this weather."

Haley Watson and her crew were determined not to change a thing about Haley's Bachelorette weekend in Nashville, even if it meant she had cowboy boots instead of snow boots.

"I feel like it’s actually perfect for a bachelorette," said Watson."I’m wearing my cowgirl boots. We’re in Nashville."

Considering most of these tourists have hotel rooms, within "waddling" distance of Broadway, it takes more than a little snow and cold to turn out these lights and lock the doors on Lower Broad.

"It’s vibing no matter where you’re going," said Watkins.

"We’re going to have as much fun and get drunk as possible — and stay warm," said Watson.

