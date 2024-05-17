Despite Charlotte Avenue changes, neighbors fight to save old firehouse in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Neighbors are rallying together in West Nashville to save an old fire station even with the changes along Charlotte Avenue.

"This strip has been historically garages for many many years, for decades," neighbor Loney John Hutchins said.

The parcel of land was purchased by Metro in 1909, according to property records. Since then, it's changed hands numerous times.

“The firehouse stood out the most because the previous owner was a gentleman who restored antique automobiles, so not only would you notice this beautiful facade to the firehouse, you would also notice his beautiful cars he was working on out front,” Hutchins said.

In September, the property was sold for $2 million. In May, a demolition permit was approved by Metro Codes, but then they issued a stop work order this week for 90 days. Turns out, they issued the permit on accident as they discovered the property is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. Next, it will be up to Metro's Historic Zoning Commission to decide the building's fate.

Neighbors who want to save the building launched a petition that’s gained hundreds of signatures.

"Once it’s gone, it’s gone, and what do our children have to talk about?" Hutchins said.

Loney hopes the building will be saved.

“What I find interesting is all the neighbors have renovated buildings, they’ve taken cinder block garages and turned them into new businesses," Hutchins said. "There’s a spirit of incorporating old structures in this neighborhood. There’s a spirit of preserving history, and the community is really caught off guard by this.”

I reached out to the property owner but did not hear back.