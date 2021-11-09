Despite demolition, plans still not concrete for Franklin's H.G. Hill shopping center

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now in crumbled pieces, demolition crews continued working on taking apart the H.G. Hill building in downtown Franklin.

H.G. Realty Company officials said there's no concrete plan of what will happen next, but the City of Franklin already considered this end of town might change.

Back in 2016, city staff reviewed the Columbia Avenue Overlay plan, which is the street where the building sits. At the time, the city wanted to ensure developers could redo the project efficiently, but that it also matched the character of the area. The property is between the Franklin Police Department and the Carter House, which encompasses Battle of Franklin terrain.

Throughout the years, tenants have slowly left the building when their leases ended. The most recent was Our Thrift Store, which is now closed. AutoZone built a stand alone building across the street. Late in 2015, the Piggly Wiggly Grocery store — which occupied much of the space — closed. A Japanese place also occupied space inside the center.

During the planning process five years ago, H.G. officials told the city they didn't agree with setback features, which the Franklin Municipal Planning Department dropped.

“We are pleased to take this initial step as we determine the best and right path forward for this important property,” said Jimmy Granbery, chair and CEO, H.G. Hill Realty Company. “We look forward to working with city officials, the historic preservation community and our Franklin neighbors as we explore development plans.”

Granbery most recently finished up Hill Center in Brentwood, which went through multiple phases. The campus — on the corner of Franklin Road and Maryland Way — hosts multiple businesses, eateries and shops. The last phase included AC Hotel Brentwood, SVMIC and several office and retail tenants. Since the project's start, H.G. Hill Realty Company added to the property’s footprint with a $220 million mixed-use development spanning 17-acres.